Air quality advisory in effect due to wildfire smoke

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An air quality advisory is in place for the Las Vegas valley as smoky conditions continue to impact the Las Vegas valley due to several California wildfires that continue to burn across the state.

Hazy conditions are expected to linger across much of the valley through Tuesday morning.

Eventually, a frontal system arriving Tuesday afternoon followed by northerly winds will begin to clear the smoke out of the Las Vegas valley by midweek.

Sally Jarmillio has a closer look at the impact across the valley in the video link above.