Air quality advisory extended through Friday for Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smoke from California wildfires continues to drift into the Las Vegas valley, and an air quality advisory issued Tuesday has been extended through Friday.

People with respiratory problems, cardiac disease should stay indoors if possible. Environmental Protection Agency guidelines say young children and senior citizens are usually the most affected by poor air quality.

Officials with the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability have extended the advisory for elevated levels of smoke and ozone.

We are extending our #AirQuality #SmokeOzoneAdvisory to include today and tomorrow for @ClarkCountyNV. Elevated levels of smoke & ozone due to regional #wildfires continue to send smoke throughout the southwest U.S.



For more information: https://t.co/fp2XcnklpO pic.twitter.com/uNJU9F0Win — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) August 20, 2020

Small dust particles and other pollutants in smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

For more health tips regarding smoke and ozone, see our previous report.

For more on California wildfires, see the map below. The Dome Fire in the the Mojave National Desert Preserve is currently the largest fire close to Las Vegas: