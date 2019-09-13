Air Force veteran receives home through national foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A national non-profit is helping one local veteran and his family have a place to call home. On Thursday, “Operation Homefront” handed over the keys to Air Force veteran Mark Porter and his wife.

The family recently graduated from the “Homes on the Homefront” program and have been deeded their home, mortgage-free. The program allows families to work directly with housing caseworkers and financial counselors to learn and plan for home ownership:

“iIt’s amazing, how many people they did it today and they’re going do it again and again,” Mark Porter said. “All these families that they touch and change it’s just a miracle. They’re angels.”

Since 2012, over 550 families have graduated from the “Homes on the Homefront” program and have been deeded their homes, mortgage-free.