KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas were called in to assist with the rescue of an injured hiker Wednesday afternoon in a wilderness area along the Colorado River south of the Hoover Dam in Mohave County, Ariz.

According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Anita Mortenson, the office received a call from the Lake Mead National Park Service to help a 20-year-old female hiker who had broken her ankle while hiking along a trail towards the Colorado River.

The woman was hiking with three other friends, but her injury prevented her from moving.

While National Park Service rangers brought rescuers, including at least five from Mohave County, up the river to a nearby location the Air Force was called because no local air rescue resources were available.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue called in the United State’s Air Force from Nellis AFB to assist in rescuing an injured hiker along the Colorado River. (Image: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue)

Nellis AFB responded quickly with a Blackhawk helicopter and rescue team. The Blackhawk hoisted her up and transferred the woman to an awaiting medical helicopter where she was transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.





This is the first time in recent years the Mojave County Sheriff’s Office has received help from the Air Force with a technical rescue, according to Mortenson. She said her department welcomes and appreciates the mutual aid the Air Force provided when asked.