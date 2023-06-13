LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Panthers tonight in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. If the VGK has its way, it will be the final game and they will hoist one of the most iconic American sports trophies.

There are some special events planned prior to the game which starts at 5 p.m. Starting at 3 p.m. on Toshiba Plaza, outside of the T-Mobile, DJ Steve Aoki will perform for fans. The concert is free and no ticket is required to watch.

At 3:33 p.m., Nellis Air Force Base fighter jets will do a flyover showing the spirit of championship hockey. Fans will get to see two F-15 and two F-35 fighter jets soar through the skies.

In addition to the performance, local tattoo artist Joey Hamilton from Revolt Tattoos will be outside T-Mobile before the game offering free permanent or temporary tattoos of the team’s logo. There will also be face painting for fans.