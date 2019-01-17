Air Force Falcons hot shooting downs UNLV 106-88 handing Rebels their first conference loss

The Air Force Falcons were lights out shooting Wednesday night on their homecourt.

The Falcons (6-10, 2-3) handed the Runnin’ Rebels (9-7, 3-0) their first loss in Mountain West Conference play with a 106-88 blowout win.

Air Force shot 61% from the field and 88% from the foul line that made it impossible for UNLV to make run in cutting the deficit.

The Runnin’ Rebels shot well too hitting 14 3-pointers and led by Amauri Hardy’s 23 points.

UNLV’s next game will be Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans.