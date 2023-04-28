LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In my neighborhood, it’s already the air-conditioning season. If the hum of central-air units hasn’t quite hit your block yet, it’s coming.

And so it begs the question: Should I have my unit inspected?

The answer is yes. First, because this is Las Vegas. Heat is coming. Getting ahead of any problems that might arise during Southern Nevada’s baking summer is wise. And routine maintenance of any household system is the best way to make sure it lasts.

Think of your home’s AC system like a car. In your vehicle, you change your oil, rotate tires and flush the radiator, right? You do those things so the car won’t break down. Same with your air conditioning.

Don’t wait. An inspection should be done before each cooling season, especially on systems that are 10 years older or more.

You can expect to pay between $50 and $100 for a licensed technician to give your AC condenser a once-over. If you have a two-zone system — two outdoor condensers — that’s the inspection fee times two.

Here’s a checklist. Your technician should complete many or all of the following tasks:

Inspection checklist