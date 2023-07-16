LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas valley saw near-record temperatures Sunday, several residents at a northwest valley community dealt with disabled air conditioning units.

“All of a sudden, it started to get a little bit warmer,” said Tim Chaize, who lives in the Providence community. “The temperature in the house started to rise.”

Chaize was able to have his air conditioning unit replaced and others in the community were able to get their units back up and running, but they weren’t alone with their AC troubles. Local HVAC repair companies like We Care Air have been in high demand due to the increased heat and power surge that caused the issues at Providence. Owner James Langley said his company has seen anywhere from a 20 to 30 percent increase in calls.

“We went from running two trucks, eight hours a day — to running three trucks, 13 to 14 hours a day,” said Langley. “People weren’t ready for this heat.”

Langley said the best practice for homeowners is to arrange regular maintenance service on HVAC systems. Additionally, he recommends an air filter replacement every 30 days during summer months and a surge protector for air conditioning units.