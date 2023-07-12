LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Air conditioning problems are plaguing the valley as the temperature continues to climb into the triple digits in Las Vegas.

Johnny on the Spot AC has seen a spike in calls during these hot summer months. Their technicians are going from call to call.

“The majority of the calls we get this time of year are repair calls. A/C broke, its blowing warm air, it’s not cooling, it’s not coming on,” Johnny Freeman, president of Johnny on the Spot, said Wednesday.

“We wake up early in the morning and work 12 hours a day from 8 to 8 until the phone stops ringing,” Bryant Zarazua, field supervisor/AC Technician at Johnny on the Spot, said.

Some older AC units run on a refrigerant called R-22 but it’s expensive and slowly being phased out. Most newer units run on R410A.

“Contractor vehicles are always a target for theft and refrigeration that people will go after. We have had some experiences with that in the past so it’s definitely something that is happening,” Freeman said.

That refrigerant is costly. “Freon is very expensive and it just depends on what you have going on, what the issue is, whether it is going to be a big repair or small repair,” said Freeman.

To help avoid future problems with your AC unit they recommend scheduling regular maintenance, don’t mess with the thermostat and call as soon as you notice a problem.