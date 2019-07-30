Air conditioning companies working hard to keep Las Vegas comfortable

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the summer, it’s crucial to have your air conditioner working properly.

Air conditioning companies continue to see a rise in business, and they are working hard to keep up with demand.

The professionals offer some tips:

Keep the thermostat in the mid-70s — preferably 78 — to save money on your electric bill.

If your AC goes out, check the breakers.

Make sure the thermostat is programmed right.

Only use licensed contractors for service.

Keep as schedule for changing your filters, and be sure to do it.

“As you can imagine we’re swamped right now,” said Christopher Marshall, managing partner of The AC Guys. “We’re trying to do our best to satisfy our customers.”

Will all the calls, Marshall says the company does its best to get to customers as soon as possible, especially families with babies and elderly residents.

Christopher Marshall, managing partner of The A/C Guys, says the most common mistake made by homeowners is forgetting to change air filters regularly.





A programmable thermometer will go a lot to save electricity and make your home comfortable when you need it.



“The most common mistake is not changing out the filters on a regular basis,” Marshall said.

This is also the time of year many homeowners just have to buy a new AC unit. If that happens to you, do your research. Get more than one quote, and make sure the AC unit is the right size for your home. If it’s too small, it will work hard to cool the air and wear out quickly.

Marshall says roughly 93 percent of units exhibit duct leakage, and 57 percent aren’t charged correctly. Another 70 percent have incorrect air flow.