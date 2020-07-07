Aide no longer works for Horsford after old tweets surface

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A press secretary for U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada is no longer working for the Democratic congressman after a conservative website published an article detailing old tweets in which she used racial and anti-gay slurs.

An article posted by The National Pulse identified tweets made by Shelbie Bostedt in 2012 and 2013 that involved use of racial or anti-gay slurs or racial statements.

Horsford’s office responded to the article with a statement that said the comments occurred years ago but are “highly problematic and do not represent the values of this office.” Bostedt could not be reached for comment