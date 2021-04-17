Ahoy Mateys: ‘Pirate Fest’ returns to North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pirate Fest has returned to Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas for the weekend. Organizers say they “arrrrrr” happy to have everyone back after a year of lockdowns.

There was food, music, live entertainment, games, and of course, pirates.

They have had a great turnout, with people coming from all over the valley and even from other states.

“The pirate camaraderie we have it is a brotherhood. It’s people that get together from all walks of life,” said pirate Edgar Barragan. “Different occupations you name it, I myself I’m a social worker and I’ve been doing that for 28 years. We have people in law enforcement, we have firemen, we have a little bit of everything, but we all share that particular common goal of having a great time as pirates.”

If you want to check it out, it is also open Sunday from 11 am to 7pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids.