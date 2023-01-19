LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arrrr you ready? Pirate Fest, the largest pirate and fantasy renaissance festival in the West, is returning to Las Vegas in March.

The family-friendly fun event will be held on Mar. 25 and 26 at Craig Ranch Park. Pirate Fest will have live entertainment, exotic foods, themed games and three separate bars including an adult-only VIP area.

Source: Pirate Fest LV

Festival performances include Gladius the show, which features beautiful Clydesdale horses and their aerobatic gladiators who have sworn to protect the Pirate Fest realms. The show will be an experience for the ages.

The Captain’s challenge, an audience favorite, will see pirate captains battle with swords and musket fire in an attempt to win the prestigious title of Pirate Lord, decided on by audience cheers. Fans can also watch the stomach-turning talents of Cydeshow Cy the Sword Swallower.

The Treasure Map hunt will also be returning to Pirate Fest this year. Kids and their families will go on a hunt throughout the festival to do tasks and activities to complete the map, collect pirate booty and become an “Official Pirate of Pirate Fest.”

Guests can visit with the mermaids on their mystical beach or spend time with the captains, learning about pirate history, ships and more. A big hit with the kids is the Kid’s Cove stage, where kids can see the Pirate Puppet Show, magic acts and storytelling.

World-class whiskey tasting by Beam/Suntory will be returning to the festival for the 8th year.

New to Pirate Fest this year is a VIP package. The package will include:

a private parking lot with a VIP festival entrance

an exclusive seating area for the day-time Gladius shows

an after-hours VIP show on Saturday

The VIP show will be hosted by Adam the Bawdy juggler, during which Gladius will light up the night with a heart-stopping fire show. VIP ticket holders will be able to dance to live music or relax and share a drink with surprise celebrity guests from Pirates of the Caribbean.