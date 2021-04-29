AHL to revamp post-season in 2021 due to COVID fears

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: The Henderson Silver Knights logo is shown on center ice before team’s inaugural regular-season home opener against the Ontario Reign at the Orleans Arena on February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Reign 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (April 29, 2021) – American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols, the AHL will not be able to conduct traditional Calder Cup Playoffs in 2021. The Pacific Division, however, will compete in a playoff tournament to determine a division champion following the regular season.

Each of the league’s five divisions has been provided the opportunity to independently determine its own postseason format. The Pacific Division will be the league’s only division to have post-season play.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to award the Calder Cup this spring, we are grateful to have been able to provide a safe and competitive environment for more than 1,000 players to play AHL hockey and continue their development,” said Howson. “We’re especially thankful for the work done by our athletic trainers, COVID-19 officers and other front-line workers to ensure the health and safety of all of our players and staff throughout the league.”

The Pacific Division playoff format will be announced at a later date. The tournament winner will be awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.

The AHL Board of Governors has also approved the calendar for the 2021-22 season. The AHL’s 86th season, with 31 clubs expected to be active, will begin October 15, 2021 and conclude April 24, 2022.

Division alignments and schedule information will be announced during the offseason.