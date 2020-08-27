Ahern Hotel sues City of Las Vegas, Gov. Sisolak following alleged Emergency Directive violations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Ahern Hotel just off the Las Vegas Strip is fighting back against city and state officials after facing penalties for hosting events that were allegedly in violation of Governor Sisolak’s COVID-19 emergency directives. Through court documents obtained on Wednesday, 8 News Now has learned the hotel is suing the State of Nevada, Governor Sisolak and the City of Las Vegas.

On August 6, the Ahern Hotel hosted the “Evangelicals for Trump” event, leading the City of Las Vegas to issue a citation to the hotel. The hotel was also issued a $250 civil penalty for hosting the event, but did not lose any licenses.

The gathering was said to be in violation of Governor Sisolak’s Directive 021, Section 10, which reads: “the Nevada general public shall not gather in groups of more than fifty in any indoor or outdoor area subject to the limitations of this section, whether publicly owned or privately owned where the public has access by right or invitation, express or implied, whether by payment of money or not.”

I was deeply disheartened and dismayed to see the callous and dangerous behavior displayed last night in Las Vegas at a campaign event for President Trump. (1/7) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2020

Just days later on August 9, the hotel attempted to host the Mrs. Nevada Pageant, but officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and business licensing officials with the City of Las Vegas showed up at the event and ordered it to be shut down.

In a statement from the city on Twitter, officials say they attempted to alert the Ahern Hotel that the pageant would violate the governor’s directives, but the licensing officer was allegedly escorted off the property by hotel security.

In the lawsuit filed by the Ahern Hotel, both events are mentioned specifically, and the hotel alleges that proper guidelines were followed in order to host the events. The hotel says all protocols were met in order to hold each event.

For a full look at the lawsuit filed by the Ahern Hotel, click the link below: