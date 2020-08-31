Ahern Hotel, Graley Tire penalized in recent Nevada COVID-19 compliance report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ahern Hotel and Convention Center and Graley Tire are the two businesses recently cited and fined by Nevada OSHA for not meeting COVID-19 workplace health and safety requirements.

On Monday, the Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) released the violations that were issued last week:

8/28 Ahern Hotel and Convention Center 300 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102 $10,930 8/28 Graley Tire 630 North Easter Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101 $2,892 Source: Division of Industrial Relations (DIR), August 24 report

The Ahern Hotel and Convention Center citation was issued following an investigation that was initiated as a result of a referral, DIR stated in a news release.

Last week, Ahern filed a lawsuit against the state, Governor Sisolak and the City of Las Vegas for shutting them down while hosting the “Evangelicals for Trump” event earlier this month.

The City issued a citation to the hotel, citing it was in violation of one of Governor Sisolak’s COVID-19 emergency directives.

Ahern was also issued a $250 civil penalty for hosting the event, but did not lose any licenses.

Just days later, the hotel attempted to host the Mrs. Nevada Pageant, but officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and business licensing officials with the City of Las Vegas showed up at the event and ordered it to be shut down.

The other business that was issued a citation this past week was Graley Tire. Nevada OSHA officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives during both an initial observation and a follow up visit.

The employer was provided a notice and request for compliance. A formal investigation was opened with after officials observed noncompliance on the follow-up visits.

According to DIR, if the business continues to not comply with the state mandate orders, it will receive an order requiring them to cease all activity at its location during this state of emergency until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements.

DIR reports 33 citations have been issued since the face covering mandate was put into effect on June 24, resulting in proposed penalties totaling $229,661.

STATEWIDE COMPLIANCE UPDATE

Since observations began in late-June to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures under the mask mandate and Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Roadmap to Recovery, DIR officials have conducted 6,971 initial visits at business establishments. The cumulative, statewide compliance rate is 88 percent. Southern Nevada has a current compliance rate of 87% while Northern Nevada’s compliance rate is 90 percent.

Week of August 24

Officials found an 92% statewide compliance rate during the week of August 24 after conducting 358 initial visits at a range of businesses. Southern Nevada had a 90% compliance rate while Northern Nevada had a 92% compliance rate that week.

Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average of 92% during the week beginning August 24 include:

Sparks 86%

Las Vegas 87%

Fallon 87%

Cities that scored a 100% compliance rate for initial observations during the week include Fernley, Gardnerville, Henderson, Lovelock, Mound House, New Washoe City, North Las Vegas, Stateline and Virginia City.

Follow Up Observations

During the week, officials conducted 179 follow up visits finding a 95% compliance rate statewide.

DIR officials have conducted 1,116 follow up visits finding a 95% statewide compliance rate with a 96% compliance rate in Northern Nevada, and 94% in the south.