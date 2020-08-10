Ahern Hotel cited for violating Gov. Sisolak’s directives for second time within a week, Mrs. Nevada pageant shut down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ahern Hotel received strike two Sunday night after violating Governor Steve Sisolak’s safety directives for the second time in a week. Just a few days ago, the hotel was fined for hosting the “Evangelical for Trump” event, and Sunday night the hotel attempted to host the Mrs. Nevada pageant.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and business licensing officials with the City of Las Vegas showed up at the event Sunday night and ordered it to be shut down. In a statement from the city on Twitter, officials say they attempted to alert the Ahern Hotel that the pageant would violate the governor’s directives, but the licensing officer was allegedly escorted off the property by hotel security.

While the event was stopped for being in violating of Governor Sisolak’s directives, hotel officials said they believed to be in compliance with directives.

There is no word yet on the long-term ramifications this could have for the Ahern Hotel, as this is the second violation within just a few days.

8 News Now has reached out to the Ahern Hotel for a statement, but we have yet to receive one.