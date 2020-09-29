Aggravated assault arrests up in patrol area that includes Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arrests for aggravated assaults are up 40% over last year, according to police statistics that include the Las Vegas Strip.

Violence along the Strip has drawn attention over the past few weeks, with fights at some resorts and a shooting this past weekend between the LINQ and Flamingo hotels. Another shooting was reported just behind the Flamingo.

After a Labor Day Weekend fight at Wynn Resorts, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there is a zero tolerance policy. Wynn filed a lawsuit against suspects who have not yet been identified.

Year-to-date reports ending Sept. 26 indicate Metro’s Convention Center Area Command has made 198 arrests for aggravated assault compared to 141 arrests for the same period last year.

Police received 316 aggravated assault reports this year, compared to 245 a year ago. That’s up almost 29%.

Calls for assault involving a firearm are up more than 36%, and calls involving a knife are up 25%. And calls involving “other dangerous weapons” are up 85%.

Reports covering all of Metro’s jurisdiction show aggravated assault arrests up 7.45% for the year so far. Calls for aggravated assault are up 4.68%.