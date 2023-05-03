LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal undercover agents arrested a man in North Las Vegas in a child sex sting, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Shayne Davis of Las Vegas is facing a felony charge of luring a child for sexual acts using technology, records showed.

Police said that a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation went undercover posing as a 12-year-old girl. The agent and Davis began having a conversation in early April on the messaging platform known as Kik.

Davis sent the undercover agent several nude photos of himself and agreed to meet for sex, according to authorities.

On April 26, federal agents reportedly arrested Davis at the intersection of Alexander Road and Fuselier Drive near Desert Horizon Park. Authorities said Davis confessed he was there to meet with what he believed was a “12-year-old female.”