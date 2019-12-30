Agency: Radiation test flights over Vegas Strip are routine

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Security preparations for Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve celebrations include helicopter flights that officials say are routine to measure naturally occurring background radiation levels in the air over southern Nevada.

The U.S. Department of Energy says the low-level flights in a grid pattern over the Las Vegas Strip will be conducted during daylight hours Sunday and Tuesday. Department officials said the aerial testing is a normal part of security and emergency preparedness and that it was announcing the flights so people who see the low-flying helicopter won’t be alarmed.

Las Vegas police say they’re prepared for 400,000 people to attend the celebration that officials have dubbed “The Big 20.””