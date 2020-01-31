Agencies hold meeting to stop hate in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Jewish community gathered Thursday night to stop the spread of hate in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Summerlin Command joined the Anti Defamation League and The Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center to share the plans they have to combat anti-Semitism.

“They were scratching swastikas on their lockers,” Deanna Ernst said as she described the hardships her family has faced following the Jewish faith in the valley.

“It’s scary that I have to have my kids and grandkids think of this,” Ernst added. “It is serious.”

Ernst is one of many who attended Thursday’s event at Temple Beth Shalom in Summerlin. Agencies discussed physical protection, education and resources to report concerns.

“We wanted to take a very firm stand,” Sgt. Braden Schrag said of the event. “A very public stand that this is not something that we are going to tolerate in Southern Nevada.”

This comes after concerns related to recent attacks and threats against religious communities.

The FBI reported 7,036 hate crimes across America in 2018.

Southern Nevada saw 14 in the same year. That’s substantially less than cities of similar sizes, but officials said calls are on the rise.

Therefore, Ernst hopes discussions like Thursday’s event spark understanding and an overall effort towards equality.

“We’re not any different than you are,” she concluded. “Come break bread with us.”

If you would like to report a possible hate crime in Southern Nevada, call 702-828-7777 or visit snctc.org.