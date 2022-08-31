LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Step back in time to the Age of Chivalry when the Renaissance Festival returns to Sunset Park in October.

It’s an opportunity to stroll among medieval villages and guilds, watch historical reenactments, experience live performances, and eat authentic period foods and beverages.

The popular three-day festival is in its 28th year and often draws more than 35,000 people.

(Credit: Renaissance Festival)

The festival runs from Oct. 7 – 9, 2022, and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $15 per day in advance for adults or $20 on the day of the event. For seniors, 60 and older, and children ages 6 to 12, who pay in advance, it’s $8 per day or $13 the day of the event. Children five and younger are free.

Three-day passes are also available at $35 for adults. You can click here to get more ticket information. There will also be camping spots available on a first-come, first-served basis and some camping packages that can be booked.