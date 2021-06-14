Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival back at Sunset Park, Oct. 15-17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The three-day Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is returning to Las Vegas, Oct. 15-17, at Sunset Park.

Tickets go on sale June 25 at www.lvrenfair.com.

The festival, in its 26th year, features villages, merchants, historical reenactments and live performances.

It's back! Our @ClarkCountyPark announces plans for the 2021 @LVRENFAIR. The popular event is set for Oct. 15-17 at Sunset Park in Las #Vegas. The 2020 fair was cancelled due to #COVID19. Tickets go on sale June 25. More info at https://t.co/JG1hSrKrri.https://t.co/f0eRVs5jUB pic.twitter.com/LLQJjkMJfg — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 14, 2021

Full-contact jousting tournaments from Imperial Knights are one of the show’s highlights.

Additional attractions include archery and axe-throwing games.

Live entertainment will feature music on various stages all three days.

“We are happy to bring back one of our most popular events in Clark County,” said Commissioner Jim Gibson. “Sunset Park is transported back in time with villages, knights, great food, and vendors that make you feel you are back in the renaissance period. The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is truly an experience that has something for everyone.”

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Information on three-day passes and advance tickets are available by visiting www.lvrenfair.com. Box offices will be open at the festival at 9 a.m. daily during the fair and will only accept credit cards. No cash accepted.

Information on 30 “Yurt Camping Package” passes is available at the website.

Text “ROYALTY” to 94502 to download the mobile app on your smartphone or tablet.