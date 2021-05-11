AG warns about solar company claiming to be government-affiliated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans are being warned about a solar company that is calling itself the Nevada Department of Clean Energy to falsely convince consumers they are a government-affiliated entity.

According to Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, the company has no connection to the state and does no work on behalf of any government entity in Nevada.

Ford calls it an “imposter scam” where a company uses a trusted name to gain access to a resident’s home and once inside attempts to get residents to purchase solar items from them.

“Government imposter scams are prevalent, even in the solar industry,” said AG Ford. “Nevadans, I’m encouraging all of you to be cautious before inviting someone into your home or purchasing any services. If a company or service sounds suspicious, it probably is. Check out some helpful tips from my office to protect yourself from these scams especially as temperature and solar sales increase in the upcoming summer months.”

In 2020, Ford said a solar company used Clark County’s official seal on flyers in an attempt to sell solar.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection suggests that you consider the following tips:

A government entity will not go door to door to sell you solar. If a solar sales representative says they are with the government, consider it a red flag;

Always verify the legitimacy of the company that the solar sales representative says he or she is affiliated with. Doing your own research is so important;

Ask for proper verification before letting any sales representative into your home. If you are suspicious of their identity or the sales representative refuses to provide it to you, do not hesitate to ask them to leave;

Contact the Nevada State Contractors Board to confirm you are hiring a solar contractor that is properly licensed in the state of Nevada;

You may record the conversation you have with any solar sales representative or ask them to put their representations in writing for you; and

Remember, you can always consult with an attorney before signing a contract.

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General welcomes information on scams affecting Nevada citizens. If you have been impacted by a solar scam, including this one, please consider filing a complaint with our office here.