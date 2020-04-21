AG Ford teams up with Aaron’s, Inc. to help homeless, domestic violence victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford teamed up with an Atlanta-based company to help the homeless and domestic violence victims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron’s, Inc. helped Ford procure a donation of almost 500 mattresses to multiple state shelters. The donation will benefit the homeless community, domestic violence shelters and families fostering children.

Courtesy: Aaron’s, Inc.

“During times like these, it is important that our corporations band together to support the communities they serve, and this gesture from Aaron’s, Inc. demonstrates its commitment to giving back,” said Ford in a news release. “No matter the circumstances, we have a responsibility to take care of the most vulnerable in our community, and I’m grateful to Aaron’s Inc. for helping us provide these critical public services.”

Aaron’s, Inc. has donated mattresses and mattress sets to the following shelters:

Our Place Families and Youth in Reno

Clark County Department of Family Services in Las Vegas

Winnemucca Domestic Violence Services in Humboldt County

SafeNest in Las Vegas

Samaritan House Emergency Shelter in Elko

Courtesy: Aaron’s, Inc.

“Given the tremendous need in Nevada for bedding, Aarons, Inc. is honored to help AF Ford respond to these challenges statewide as we all collectively support the rapidly changing shelter situation caused by COVID-19,” said Aaron’s CEO John Robinson.

Robinson noted that a comfortable place to sleep is critical to those facing hardships during the coronavirus crisis. He said he and his company are proud to help the communities they serve.