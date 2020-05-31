AG Ford, state leaders hold discussion following death of George Floyd, protests in Nevada

WATCH THE DISCUSSION BELOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is hosting a panel with law enforcement, community leaders and the public to discuss the death of George Floyd and recent protests in Nevada and around the country.

Leaders involved in Sunday afternoon’s discussion include:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo,

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam,

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Las Vegas President Roxann McCoy,

Reno Community Leader Dr. Norris Dupree, Jr., and

Founder and Pastor of the Renaissance Fellowship in Las Vegas Dr. D. Edward Chaney

The discussion will be at 2 p.m. It will be live streamed to the Nevada Attorney General’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NVAttorneyGeneral/

Members of the public will be able to pose questions through the Facebook comment function.

8 News Now will livestream this on our Facebook and website.