AG Ford signs letter urging OfferUp to stop selling fake vaccine cards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined other attorneys general in taking a step to prevent fraudulent or blank COVID-19 vaccination cards from being sold.

A letter, signed by 42 attorneys general, was sent to OfferUp, an online mobile marketplace.

“Earlier this month, I warned Nevadans about fake vaccination cards and sent a letter to Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to prevent people from selling these fraudulent cards,” said AG Ford. “Today, I’m urging OfferUp to the do the same. Nevadans, making these fake cards is illegal and could put our entire health and safety plan at risk. Please be wary of misinformation and file a complaint with my office if you come across any scams related to COVID-19.”

The fake cards look official because they include logos for the CDC and the Department of Health but using them is illegal.

OfferUp is being urged to: