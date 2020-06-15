AG Ford announces sentencing of former Medicaid provider business owner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced on June 15 that Darryl John Allen, 52, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in a Medicaid fraud case involving submitting false claims to Nevada Medicaid. The fraud occurred between January 2016 and May 2017.

District Court Judge Jacqueline Bluth sentenced Allen to 12-36 months in jail, suspended, and ordered him to pay $200,000 in restitution. Individuals or businesses convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation.

“When health care providers take advantage of Medicaid recipients and ultimately taxpayers, my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit steps in to investigate and prosecute,” said AG Ford.

“Today, we are taking a stand against these types of bad actors by holding this provider accountable for his fraudulent acts and ensuring those in need of Medicaid services receive necessary health care,” added AG Ford.

The investigation of this case began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received information that Allen, the owner of Divine Healing Health Services, LLC (Divine), was using his business to submit false claims for services that were never actually provided to Medicaid recipients.

The investigation revealed that Allen knowingly submitted these false claims and that he failed to maintain any records to support any of the services allegedly provided.

All of the providers who purportedly provided services denied ever hearing of, or providing services on behalf of, Divine. All of the Medicaid recipients who were used in the scheme denied they received the number of services allegedly provided by Divine.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Behnaz F. Salimian.