LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is taking aim at six people, accusing them of submitting fake electoral certificates, trying to swing Nevada to President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Last week, the six Nevada Republicans were named in an indictment in connection to the 2020 presidential election after President Joe Biden won over Trump.

“We’ve been conducting this investigation for years to gather as many facts and as much evidence necessary to pursue justice,” Ford said during a media briefing Tuesday. “These 6 defendants, Michael McDonald, Jesse Law, Jim DeGraffenreid, Durward James Hindle III, Shawn Meehan, and Eileen Rice have been charged with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument which are category C and D felonies.”

Ford testified in May in support of Senate Bill 133 which would directly criminalize the actions of fake electors.

“It would serve the public’s interest to have a statute that specifically and directly criminalizes these actions,” he said.

While that bill was passed, it was then vetoed by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo. Lombardo stated, “The penalties in the bill were out of scale.”

“There is no statute that directly addresses what Senate Bill 133 covered. Fake electors,” Ford added.

The 8 News Now Investigators reported in December 2021 that the certificate sent by Nevada Republicans looked very different than the official state-sealed one.

Ford acknowledged that it has taken some time to prove certain facts and elements to seek an indictment, but that he is confident in his prosecution.

As for what’s next, all six of the accused, five men and one woman are expected to be arraigned in Clark County District Court on Monday.