Aftershocks continue to rattle central Nevada days after 6.5-magnitude quake

TONOPAH, Nev. (KLAS) — Friday’s 6.5-magnitude earthquake near Tonopah is still sending shockwaves across Nevada. Several aftershocks are being felt, even on Sunday.

Experts tell 8 News Now there have been several hundred aftershocks in the central Nevada area, following Friday’s quake near Tonopah. A majority of them have been felt around the town of Mina, which is about an hour away from Tonopah and more than four hours away from Las Vegas.

The map above from the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at UNR shows all the aftershocks the area has seen since that 6.5-magnitude quake early Friday morning. Most of them have been tightly clustered around Mina, which is pretty close to the initial fracture.

The aftershocks have varied in intensity, with some small ones and others as strong as a 4.7 magnitude. But experts say this is normal and expected. They point to a similar situation we saw last summer after the earthquakes in Ridgecrest, California.

“What happens is, after a great big event like the magnitude 6.5, which is 100 times stronger than a 4.7, it takes a while for all those faults, all those fractures, all those rocks to settle back down, so you’re looing at the readjustment phase right now, is what all the aftershocks are,” said Joshua Bonde, Curator of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

Experts say the central Nevada area is still in the thick of this resettling process. The aftershocks should be tapering off over the next week or so.

Some people here in southern Nevada felt the initial 6.5-magnitude quake on Friday. But we haven’t heard of anyone locally noticing the aftershocks.