Flash flood warning in effect until 5:30 p.m. for Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Clark County until 5:30 p.m.

Also, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

🚨⛈️ 2:50PM: Severe Thunderstorm WARNING thru 4PM⛈️🚨 STRONG winds, very heavy rain expected. Use caution, especially on I-15! #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/lmxtawgm1E — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2019

Washes can fill up quickly when storms are stationary. Just before 3 p.m. today, a report from the Southern Nevada Regional Flood District indicated a rain gauge near Cactus and Durango registered 9/10 of an inch of rain in 30 minutes.

Flood channel filling up at Cactus/Rainbow. Leading edge of the floodwater coming out of the mountains. #8NN #WeatherNow #StormTracker8 pic.twitter.com/LBZm4lMUGh — Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) July 31, 2019

This video was shot at a wash near Buffalo Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

🚨 2:26PM Flash Flood WARNING for southwest portions of Las #Vegas 🚨

Expect flooding of low lying areas! Stay away from washes and channels, fast flow expected! #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/qvlCk2GrRj — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2019

Locations likely to be affected include Las Vegas, Blue Diamond, Red Rock Canyon, Enterprise, Mountain’s Edge, Spring Valley, Summerlin, Southern Highlands, Spring Mountain Ranch, Red Rock Canyon Campground and The Lakes.

At 2:23 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the southwest Las Vegas valley. Up to an inch of rain has already fallen.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

The National Weather Service has this photo of a storm near Mountain’s Edge: