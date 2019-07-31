Flash flood warning in effect until 5:30 p.m. for Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Clark County until 5:30 p.m.
Also, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4 p.m.
Washes can fill up quickly when storms are stationary. Just before 3 p.m. today, a report from the Southern Nevada Regional Flood District indicated a rain gauge near Cactus and Durango registered 9/10 of an inch of rain in 30 minutes.
See more information on rainfall here.
This video was shot at a wash near Buffalo Drive and Blue Diamond Road.
Locations likely to be affected include Las Vegas, Blue Diamond, Red Rock Canyon, Enterprise, Mountain’s Edge, Spring Valley, Summerlin, Southern Highlands, Spring Mountain Ranch, Red Rock Canyon Campground and The Lakes.
At 2:23 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the southwest Las Vegas valley. Up to an inch of rain has already fallen.
Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
The National Weather Service has this photo of a storm near Mountain’s Edge: