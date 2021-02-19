After vaccine, do you still need to quarantine after exposure? Health officials issue guidance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who are vaccinated are not required to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, according to a new technical bulletin issued by Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control allow vaccinated people to skip quarantine requirements if they meet all of the following criteria:

Are fully vaccinated (more than two weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series or more than two weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine)

Are within 3 months following receipt of the last dose in the series

Have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure

“Persons who do not meet all three of the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance after exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19,” according to the updated guidance.

The current quarantine guidance can be found here.

Fully vaccinated persons who do not quarantine should still monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following their last exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. If symptoms develop, they should be clinically evaluated and tested for COVID-19 if indicated.

Health officials remind it is still important that all vaccinated persons continue to follow current mitigation measures to protect themselves and others because new strains of the virus may introduce unknowns in the ability of the virus to spread.

Everyone should be wearing a facemask, social distancing, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, properly covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often, following the CDC travel guidance, and adhering to any workplace or school guidance.