After Riverside woman’s death, family listens to her heart beat in boy she saved in Las Vegas

After the sudden death of a 20-year-old Riverside woman, her organs were donated to people nationwide.

The organ donor, Athena Zepeda, died in November last year, after taking what she thought was a muscle relaxer that turned out to be laced with Fentanyl.

In an emotional meeting months after her death, Zepeda’s family met the 13-year-old organ recipient who got her heart and listened to it beat in his chest for the first time.

“It was time for her to go and give her heart to him,” her mother said.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 8, 2021.