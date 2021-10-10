After prior hiccups, Raiders fans see smoother vaccine checks at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Fans partially vaccinated or underage must go through an alternate screening process, where they show their ID and vaccine cards. While there have been past hiccups with both entry systems. Things seemed to run smoothly Sunday at Alliegaint Stadium.

Fans have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to watch the Las Vegas Raiders. Those fully vaccinated can use the CLEAR app. Most are happy with it, even with minor connection issues.

“It works fine. The only problem is sometimes around here because everybody is accessing the internet at the same time,” Jeffery Carr said.

Fans who are partially vaccinated, have a vaccine that is from another country, or it is not supported by the CLEAR app go to the alternate screening tent in Lot B to watch the game.

“It was a lot faster than I expected it to be,” Gavin Brown said.

It can also include anyone with a digital vaccine card that cannot be uploaded or anyone who is bringing a 12-13-year-old guest who is partially vaccinated or can’t be added to the CLEAR app.

Some fans say it’s important.

“I think it’s good for everyone just because you should check if everything is legit instead of just going off someone’s word,” Anthony Godinez said.

While others are doing it out of necessity. “Not a big fan of it, but I’m here. I’ll do what I have to do so I can watch the game, but not a fan of it at all,” one Raiders fan said.

For fans who are eligible for the vaccine but have not gotten it yet. There is the option to get your first shot at the alternative screening site before heading inside. But they will still be required to wear masks as they are considered to be partially vaccinated.