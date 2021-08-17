After in-room massage, man arrested and charged with sexual assault, lewdness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 59-year-old man was arrested early Monday at Wynn Las Vegas after a woman reported that he sexually assaulted her during an in-room massage.

Jorge Eduardo Moyano is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of open or gross lewdness. He is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bail, awaiting a court hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 24

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Moyano was called to the Wynn Sunday night at 10 p.m., and performed a massage on a guest. Moyano was working for a massage service.

According to the victim, Moyano sexually assaulted her with his fingers and rubbed her breasts. The sheet covering her fell off as he “began lifting her up off the table for an extended period of time,” according to the victim’s statement.

The victim told police she “froze up” and was in shock during the assault.

She said she paid Moyano $200. While he packed his massage table, she went to an adjoining room where her friends were. Wynn security was notified.

Security held Moyano until police arrived.