After child’s death, parents take initiative to help students cross busy intersection of Lone Mountain and Losee

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are still trying to figure out what caused a driver to hit two siblings as they were crossing the street last week. Alex Bush, 12, and Charlotte Bush, 9, were the children struck by Mark Kline as he was driving his pickup truck. Alex died from his injuries.

Charlotte is still fighting for her life.

The crash happened Friday afternoon near Lone Mountain and Losee Road. Kline, 47, faces a vehicular manslaughter charge.

Police say Kline stayed on scene after the crash, where he was arrested for distracted driving. Many parents, students, and just people living in that area have expressed concern about that area on social media and to 8 News Now reporters.

The concern is that it’s a busy road, so the crosswalk at Lone Mountain and Losee should be better marked. On Tuesday, some parents decided to take the initiative and help children cross the street.

“All the other schools in the area you drive before school after school there are crossing guards on either side of the street at every single cross walk,” Lewis.

Alex and Charlotte’s classmates returned to school Tuesday following the long holiday weekend and, they’re still shocked about what happened Friday.

The students from nearby Somerset Academy Losee say the day wasn’t the same without seeing their classmate Alex. The students said they talked about Alex and shared their fondest memories of him. Grief counselors were also on campus to assist students and staff.

“It was definitely not the way it was before at Losee,” said Angelina Lewis, 6th-grade student. “It was just overall moody; I felt his loss just started to weight down on our emotions.”

Parents say they hope to see change at the crosswalk.

8 News NOW reached out to the City of North Las Vegas to get their response to parents’ concerns and a spokesperson for the city sent the following statement: