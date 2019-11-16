After 25 years, the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace kicks off the holiday season with tree lighting ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After 25 years, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is bringing back their holiday season tree lighting ceremony and dazzling decorations.

A special tree lighting ceremony was held on Friday morning and it highlighted a 40-foot feature tree which featured shimmering ornaments and lights and even 8-foot tall roman toy soldiers.

The grand Christmas tree can be seen as soon as you enter the Forum Shops. Many of the iconic statues of the center are also getting a holiday makeover.

“We are so excited about our new holiday package. Today specifically, we are celebrating our tree lighting and we are going to officially do that in just a few moments. This tree behind me is over 40 feet high and it takes up a very large area in the shopping center so its a destination all in its own right,” said Maureen Crampton, Director of Marketing & Business Development for The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

“This wonderful tree behind us took approximately two evenings and a team of about 10 people to put together,” added Crampton

“There is going to be some fanfare in Caesars style. Then there will be an announcement, then we will hit a magic button and turn on the tree and illuminate it,” added Crampton.

“It’s crazy to think that this is the first tree that we’ve had at the Caesars Forum Shops and we are over 25-years-old. Its the first time that we’ve had a space that would warrant a tree of this grandeur. I think you’ll agree its been worth the wait, said Crampton.

There are selfie opportunities, with Roman toy soldier figurines through the center and those are very unique to Caesars Palace and were custom made in honor of the Roman-themed décor that the Forum Shops are known for.