LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AfrikFest Las Vegas has returned to the valley and it’s featuring three days of events and activities showcasing African culture.

The Welcome to Las Vegas sign is now black, green, red, orange, and gold in honor of the arts and cultural festival.

The festival is taking place at Sunset Park and offers the community the taste, smells, and sights of Africa. Dozens of businesses and vendors will line the park with booths selling everything from African clothes to food.

The week culminates in a gala at the Las Vegas Convention Center and performances by popular African musicians

“We want people to get to know more about our culture in terms of who we really are. The way we dress, our food, our fashion style, then get to know us as business people,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy.

It starts Friday at 5 p.m. at Sunset Park and is free. If you’re interested in tickets for the gala event, just click here for more information.