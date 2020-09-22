African-American, Hispanic students disproportionately missing from CCSD roll call, Connecting Kids reports

Six years old schoolgirl studying remotely far away from her classmates during a global epidemic. The girl sitting at a table, writing with a pencil on an exercise book, using a computer, and the internet. The child wearing a surgical mask, keeping herself protected from the virus. Coronavirus pandemic education concept.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — African-American and Hispanic students are disproportionately missing from the Clark County School District roll call, according to Connecting Kids‘ most recent update.

The statewide community coalition gave 8 News Now an update on the steps it’s taking in its efforts to reach all CCSD students and ensure they have reliable internet connectivity and a device for virtual learning.

To address the number of African-American and Hispanic students missing in the school district’s roll call, Connecting Kids says community partners are helping to reach families by canvassing. Public service announcements on Spanish-language radio stations also began airing on Tuesday in an effort to find and connect these students to the resources they need.

Below are a couple of other ways the coalition is trying to contact students and their families:

Beginning late last week, CCSD’s transportation department began hand-delivering devices and hot spots to families who could not pick up the resources themselves

The Family Support Center will identify “Field Agents” who are willing to volunteer through Communities In Schools to “find” missing students, help with Cox uploads and address whatever barrier may exist, in partnership with schools.

Family Support Center agents made 2,400 calls to missing students last week and were able to make contact with 40% to either confirm or provide connectivity and a device. This will continue.

Just last week, Connecting Kids Nevada announced that 96.6% of Nevada students engaged in distance learning have access to reliable internet.

Courtesy: Connecting Kids Nevada

According to numbers released Tuesday, there are more than 11,000 students not connected to reliable internet and nearly 8,500 do not have a device for virtual learning.

Families with students in the CCSD should call the Family Support Center — (888) 616-2476 — or their school for help accessing subsidized connectivity or a device.

