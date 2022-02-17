Affordable senior housing complex to break ground in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Housing is getting more expensive in Southern Nevada and it’s especially hard on seniors.

Construction will begin Tuesday morning on the first phase of a new apartment complex that will create more affordable housing for Las Vegas valley seniors.

The Golden Rule Senior Apartments will cost $19 million and have 60 apartment units that will serve low-income seniors. It will be located on Eastern Avenue near Washington Avenue.

The complex will partner with local non-profits, such as Three Square and Meals on Wheels to provide additional services to the vulnerable population.

The non-profit Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada is behind the project which is being paid for with city and county grants.

It’s expected there will be a large volume of applications for the apartments well before the complex is open in Feb. 2023.

For every 100 low-income households, there are only 16 units available. So we’re in a desperate need to build faster, said CEO Michelle Merced of the Neighborhood Services of Southern Nevada.

A second phase will bring another 60 units next year.

The apartments are for seniors who live on 30% of the area’s median income, which amounts to an annual income of around $16,000 a year for one person.