LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rising cost of rent and cost of living during the pandemic made the housing crisis worse.

According to the National Coalition for Low Income, Nevada is short 85,000 rental units. However, hope is on the horizon as state and county officials invest in affordable housing.

One group taking those funds and developing apartments is Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada. The COO, Kathy Freeman, said a 120-unit senior living facility with a dog park and garden is under construction near Eastern Avenue and Washington Boulevard and will be open to renters in June. Rent will be set based on the senior’s income.

“Stats show 86% of seniors pay more than half their income towards housing,” Freeman said. “So this will try to bridge that gap to make housing more affordable for seniors and help them age in place with dignity.

Another affordable rental property is also, this one is near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. Camino Verde Group has 14 different properties in that area which total more than 140 rentals that are either ready for move-in or are in the process of being modernized. You can find more information at this link.

CEO Mike Ballard said they’re addressing the need for affordable workforce housing for individuals working and living on the north side of the Las Vegas Strip.