LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Open Enrollment begins today for health insurance plans through NevadaHealthLink.com, and there are many choices available for federally discounted coverage.

Nearly nine out of 10 Nevada Health Link enrollees are eligible for financial assistance, with almost half paying a net premium of $100 or less for their monthly plan, according to a Wednesday news release. Last year, 96,000 Nevadans used Nevada Health Link, with 18,000 people new to the program.

“Gig” workers, people between jobs and people who can’t afford many private plans are among those that turn to Nevada Health Link each year. It’s an important option for people who don’t get insurance through work — and Nevada has the highest unemployment rate in the nation.

Open enrollment runs Nov. 1-Jan. 15, and 163 health plans are available from eight private insurance carriers.

Gov. Joe Lombardo declared Nov. 1 “Nevada Health Coverage Day” to draw attention to the program. Nevada Health Link is the state’s online marketplace for affordable and quality health insurance, available to any qualified Nevadan in need of health coverage.

“The 2024 Open Enrollment Period is not just about signing up for a plan; it’s about taking a proactive step towards your health, well-being, and future finances,” said Rosa Alejandre, Navigator Program Manager of Nevada Health Link. “With a pool of over 700 licensed enrollment professionals across the state, our team is eager to help each and every Nevadan navigate the path to comprehensive and budget-friendly coverage.”

Health carriers include Aetna Health, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), Hometown Health, Imperial Health Plan, Molina Healthcare, Select Health and SilverSummit Healthplan (Ambetter).

Nevada Health Link also offers 18 dental plans through five insurance carriers including Alpha Dental, Best Life, Delta Dental, EMI Health and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (Rocky Mountain). Nevada Health Link partners with VSP Vision Insurance to offer adult vision plans.

To learn more about Nevada Health Link and to begin the Plan Year 2024 open enrollment process, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927.