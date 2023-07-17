LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether you’re going for evening gown Barbie, Malibu Barbie, or even swimsuit Barbie, there are affordable options for you right here in the Valley.

Malandra Boutique is all about the glitz, pink, and even more pink, just like Barbie.

Owner, Nieve Malandra, says she channels a lot of Barbie’s iconic looks in the outfits she creates. “We love sparkle, feathers, fringe, and we do cater to a lot of entertainers in town. So a lot of them come to shop and Barbie are all of things and more.”

Outfits range from as low as $35 to as high as three hundred dollars. Malandra Boutique is on the corner of South Buffalo and Alta.

The boutique also has an app. Find more about the boutique on their website.