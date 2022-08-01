LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Clerk’s office officially filed the marriage certificate for one of Hollywood’s hottest couples on Monday.
Singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck surprised their fans and wed in Las Vegas last month.
The superstar duo tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel along the Las Vegas Strip on July 17.
Lopez and Affleck initially met on the movie set of “Gigli” back in 2003.
In 2004, the couple broke off their first engagement and went their separate ways, only to reunite more than 15 years later.