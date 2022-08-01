LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Clerk’s office officially filed the marriage certificate for one of Hollywood’s hottest couples on Monday.

Singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck surprised their fans and wed in Las Vegas last month.

The superstar duo tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel along the Las Vegas Strip on July 17.

The Little White Wedding Chapel (KLAS)

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 24: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at the Louvre Museum on July 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Lopez and Affleck initially met on the movie set of “Gigli” back in 2003.

In 2004, the couple broke off their first engagement and went their separate ways, only to reunite more than 15 years later.