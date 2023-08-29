LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AFAN, Aid for Aids of Nevada, is holding its 37th Black & White party to raise money for the organization.

The event is on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Palms Casino Resort from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and guests are encouraged to wear black and white. The Black & White Party started in the 1980s as a fundraiser for food.

“Guests are encouraged to wear as much black and white as possible or as little as they can get away with,” AFAN’s news release said.

Prior to the big party, MACEOO at the Aria is hosting a Black & White Party Fashion show on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,

AFAN is the oldest and largest AIDS service organization in the state. It offers client programs, food programs, prevention and education programs, and community outreach.

The party will be held at Palms SOAK Pool and KAOS Nightclub. Some of the entertainers include Penn & Teller, Chippendales, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Live.

Tickets start at $60 and you can purchase one at this link.