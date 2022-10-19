LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AFAN, Aid for Aids of Nevada, is holding its annual Black & White party. It’s the 36th year for the popular party that raises money for the organization.

The party takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and tickets are still available. There’s entertainment, food and drinks.

AFAN is the oldest and largest AIDS service organization in the state. It offers various client programs, food programs, prevention and education programs, and community outreach.

Andrew Ryan, the marketing director for AFAN, said the Black & White party started in the 1980s. It grew from community members seeing a need for a food pantry and asking for donations of generic food that was less expensive and had black and white labels.

“This is a party we would like to never have to have,” Ryan said.

However, he added, it’s a fun event, and people like coming together and knowing they are making a difference in the lives of others. All the money raised stays in the Las Vegas community.