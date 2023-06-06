LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — June is Pride Month and local groups like Aid for AIDS of Nevada are kicking off the month with a fun Tupperware party show.

Andrew Ryan, AFAN marketing and events director said the events all raise money for AFAN, which provides support for adults and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Nevada.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas partnered with AFAN and is offering special drinks during the month and hosting some of the events.

Saturday, June 11 — Tupperware Party with Dixie Longate

Dixie started selling Tupperware as part of the conditions of her parole in 2001 and became a top seller. She now travels around the country and turns her living room into a theatrical show. Friday, June 16 — Monet X Change Comedy Show

Monet X Change is most known from RuPaul’s Drag Race as is Congeniality on season 10. The first queen of color inducted into the Hall of Fame after winning All-Stars 4, and runner-up on All-Stars 7. Her one-woman show has singing and comedy. Friday, June 30 — Pride Fitness Fundraiser

AFAN wraps up Pride Month with local fitness trainer Jared Barros who will lead guests through a 60-minute, high-energy workout. All fitness levels are welcome. Registration is $25 with all proceeds benefitting AFAN. The workout is at Self Made Training Facility.

