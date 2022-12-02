LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock band Aerosmith announced the cancellation of its show, Friday evening due to an illness.

According to the band’s Twitter page, lead singer Steven Tyler is “unwell and unable to perform,” and was forced to cancel the show Friday evening as a result.

The show was set to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday. The band announced the cancellation on Twitter just over an hour prior to the start time.

The band’s limited residency Deuces Are Wild on the Las Vegas Strip has three more performance dates listed for the month of December at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM.

Tyler is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s show, the announcement on Twitter read.

Rock band Aerosmith announces Friday night show cancellation. (Credit: Aerosmith/Twitter)

The band also added information regarding refunds for Friday night’s cancellation.

In June, the band canceled its residency dates through July citing that Tyler had voluntarily entered a treatment program after relapsing following foot surgery.