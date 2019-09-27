Aerosmith cancels show due to Steven Tyler’s sickness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s bad news for Aerosmith fans. The band will not be performing Thursday night due to lead singer Steven Tyler having Laryngitis.

The show was scheduled to be part of their Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. Anyone who purchased tickets for the “Deuces are Wild” show will be eligible for a refund.

Tyler tweeted on Thursday that he had lost his voice:

I LOST MY VOICE… BUT I CAN’T TALK ABOUT IT.

REFUNDS FOR THURSDAY 26TH OF SEPTEMBER'S CANCELED PERFORMANCE WILL BE ISSUED AT POINT OF PURCHASE.@Aerosmith #DEUCESAREWILD pic.twitter.com/XlCnfqYks1 — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) September 27, 2019

The band’s residency is scheduled to last through next year. They just recently announced more dates are being added in 202 due to popular demand.