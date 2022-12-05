LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aerosmith will not take the stage at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. The cancelation comes just a few days after the band’s Friday night concert was also canceled.

The second cancelation was announced on the group’s social media pages Sunday. In it, lead singer Steven Tyler said, “On the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest … there is nowhere we’d rather be than on the stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.”

On Friday the band said Tyler was “unwell and unable to perform.” It is still unclear what is wrong with Tyler.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase.

The band’s limited residency Deuces Are Wild on the Las Vegas Strip has two more performance dates listed for the month of December at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. The next is scheduled for Dec.8 and then Dec. 11.